More on the KO turning on Cody Rhodes angle, Pearce makes announcement for Raw

– According to PWInsider, WWE planned this angle between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes to take place in front of fans gathered outside Rhodes’ tour bus. The goal was to create a moment that would go viral on social media, as fans were likely to record and share the incident online, which is exactly what happened.

WWE not airing Kevin Owens beating up Cody Rhodes last night or posting it at all on their social media is kinda genius because they really left it up to the fans at the show to make sure it went viral organically pic.twitter.com/z1KvPTuRB2 — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) October 6, 2024

– Adam Pearce makes an announcement:

#WWERaw General Manager @ScrapDaddyAP has some more official announcements ahead of tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/oP41MWZ34u — WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2024

