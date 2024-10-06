More on the KO turning on Cody Rhodes angle, Pearce makes announcement for Raw

Oct 6, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– According to PWInsider, WWE planned this angle between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes to take place in front of fans gathered outside Rhodes’ tour bus. The goal was to create a moment that would go viral on social media, as fans were likely to record and share the incident online, which is exactly what happened.

Adam Pearce makes an announcement:

