Drew McIntyre banged up at Bad Blood, plan changed for the Liv Morgan match

– According to PWInsider, Drew McIntyre was banged up coming out of the Hell In A Cell Match against CM Punk at Bad Blood. Drew was legitimately busted open when he was bashed by CM Punk with a metal toolbox during the bout and, as a result, required 16 staples to close the wound.

– According to Fightful Select, the initial plan for the match was for Liv Morgan to win with assistance from the returning Raquel Rodriguez. However, everything fell apart when the referee called for the bell prematurely. The report stated that it was understood that the original ending involved Morgan winning with Rodriguez’s help, but the referee felt he had to call a disqualification because he witnessed everything that happened.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

