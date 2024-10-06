Cody advocates for Wrestlemania in Atlanta, WWE gearing up for “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour

– Cody Rhodes continues to shake things up in WWE, and after his latest victory, he’s making waves in more ways than one. Fresh off a main event win at WWE Bad Blood from Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, Rhodes added his hometown to the growing list of potential cities vying to host a future WrestleMania. You heard the statistics about how many people, you heard that we set a business record for WWE. We did that here. We did that in Atlanta. I don’t know anything, I’m not a manager or anything like that, but I would wager that after a night like tonight, somehow something even bigger than Bad Blood comes to Atlanta.

– WWE is gearing up for the return of “The Greatest of All-Time.”

Ahead of “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour for John Cena, WWE has filed to register multiple trademarks related to the pro wrestling legend.

On October 4, the company filed to trademark “You Can’t See Me,” “Never Give Up,” and “Hustle, Loyalty, Respect” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Featured below is the official description of the USPTO filing from 10/4:

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

