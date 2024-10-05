QT Marshall says he helped WWE and Jey Uso resolve the “Yeet” trademark issue

In late 2023, it was reported that WWE abandoned usage of Jey Uso’s catchphrase “YEET” as it had been trademarked in 2021 by independent wrestler Kasey Huffman. WWE ended up resolving the trademark issue and Jey was able to use the phrase again.

AEW official QT Marhsall (Vice President of Show and Creative Coordination) did an interview with Gabby AF podcast and revealed that he spoke with his friend Cody Rhodes about the situation at the time…

“I saw that they had the t-shirt up and then it was gone. I reached out to Cody and I said, ‘Hey, I know the kid that owns the word.’ He was like, ‘You think you can get in touch with him?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll call him right now.’ I don’t know how it happened, I got that kid, I spoke to him, I told Cody we’re in a little group chat. Within a day or two, Jey Uso had it. I’m not saying it was because of me.”

(quote: Skylar Russell)

