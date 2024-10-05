Notes on Tiffany Stratton and Juice Robinson

– Tiffany Stratton (via Sore Losers Podcast) says she reached out to singer Sabrina Carpenter about teaming up in WWE

“I hit up my girl Sabrina Carpenter, because apparently everyone thinks that we look alike, so I would love to actually meet her and hangout with her.

If she wants to wrestle, I do think we’d be a great a tag team together in WWE.”

— Juice Robinson on how jarring it is being married to a Monochrome Wife like Toni Storm:

“I’ll tell you, she may look Black & White on TV. But to live with her personally… life is anything but Black & White. It’s very colorful.

She’s a lunatic, make no mistake about it. She’s lost her mind. She’s lost the plot, as her mother would say. And we’re all just dealing with the consequences.”

(via SHAK Wrestling)

