Taz needs total knee replacement surgery, title match announced for AEW WrestleDream
Taz announced he will have total knee replacement surgery.
Unfortunately, I will be out for awhile. I’ll be having total knee replacement surgery very soon. Talk to you guys down the road.
— taz (@OfficialTAZ) October 4, 2024
– Mark Briscoe vs Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship added to AEW WrestleDream card
#AEWWrestleDream
LIVE on PPV Saturday, October 12
Tacoma, WA#ROH World Title
Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho@SussexCoChicken defends the #ROH World Championship against the former world champion @IAmJericho at WrestleDream! pic.twitter.com/E3Go5PSZNs
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 4, 2024