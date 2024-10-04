Taz needs total knee replacement surgery, title match announced for AEW WrestleDream

Taz announced he will have total knee replacement surgery.

Unfortunately, I will be out for awhile. I’ll be having total knee replacement surgery very soon. Talk to you guys down the road. — taz (@OfficialTAZ) October 4, 2024

– Mark Briscoe vs Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship added to AEW WrestleDream card

#AEWWrestleDream

LIVE on PPV Saturday, October 12

Tacoma, WA#ROH World Title

Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho@SussexCoChicken defends the #ROH World Championship against the former world champion @IAmJericho at WrestleDream! pic.twitter.com/E3Go5PSZNs — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 4, 2024

