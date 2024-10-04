Taz needs total knee replacement surgery, title match announced for AEW WrestleDream

Oct 4, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Taz announced he will have total knee replacement surgery.

– Mark Briscoe vs Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship added to AEW WrestleDream card

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kizuna Tanaka

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal