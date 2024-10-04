Nia Jax on Tiffany Stratton: “she does have a lot to learn”

Nia Jax comments on her friendship with Tiffany Stratton and the possibility of Tiffany cashing in Money in the Bank on her:

“She actually approached me. She saw that aligning herself with somebody who is a strong, formidable person probably was the best idea for her coming up here.

“She is so young, and she does have a lot to learn. It’s funny, she grew up watching me on Total Divas, so that puts me in my place. But she’s a very smart young girl, and aligning herself with me is a good idea.

“She has that Money in the Bank briefcase and we do have a deal. But, you know, I call her lightning in a bottle. That girl is very talented, very smart, but I can’t let my guard down completely.”

