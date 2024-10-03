Britt Baker on her return to the ring, note on the lucrative AEW/WBD deal

– Britt Baker on the people who helped her come back to the ring:

“AEW has a pretty intense protocol to get cleared. I would say when I was 3 months out from returning, I was in the ring twice a week with Bryce Remsburg in Orlando doing blow-up drills with Serpentico.

God bless him, he works so hard and always killing himself helping people get cleared and return to action. He doesn’t get enough credit.”

(Source: TVInsider)

– A well-placed source close to the negotiations has revealed that AEW’s agreement with WBD is actually worth close to $185 million per year, surpassing the previously reported $150 million.

Andrew Zarian has confirmed the report.

