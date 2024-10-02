Tony Khan credits Chris Jericho, 9/28 AEW Collision Viewership

– Tony Khan reflected on five years of AEW and had this to say about Chris Jericho.

“I don’t know if it would have been possible for us to launch AEW without Chris Jericho’s involvement. He’s been a fixture and a great part of AEW throughout the five years.”

(Source: Q93)

– AEW Collision on Saturday night had a nice boost in viewership, drawing 435,000 viewers, up 88,000 viewers from the previous week. This is the most-watched episode in over a month. The show had a 0.13 rating in 18-49, up 0.01 from the prior week and was #3 for the night on cable.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider, Colin Vassallo)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

