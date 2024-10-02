Strowman sustains injury from Raw match, Khan tinkers bringing back war of the world’s concept

– On this week’s episode of Raw, Braun Strowman defeated “Big” Bronson Reed in a Last Monster Standing Match. While speaking during Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez reported that Strowman suffered a torn groin during the match.

– Tony Khan is interested in bringing back “War of the World’s concept?

“That’s something we’re interested in, War of the World’s concept, we’ve built something really special with Forbidden Door in North America, and next year slowly expanding to Europe. Also, AEW will be heading to Japan next year to compete at Wrestle Dynasty. We have a great collaboration with New Japan, I’d love to expand on it. Khan adds that a few years ago, they hadn’t worked together & now to see the growth terms of collaborating with international wrestling promotions like New Japan and lucha libre in Mexico!! Growing business overseas and teaming up with the best international wrestling promotions and putting on these great matches.”

Source: The Rocker Morning Show

