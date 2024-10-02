Khan asked if he watched “Mr. McMahon,” Penta El Zero Miedo note

– Tony Khan was asked if he’s seen the Vince McMahon documentary “Mr. McMahon.”

“No, I’ve been so busy with football and wrestling that I have not seen that documentary, I’ve not gotten to watch that. Mostly focused here on what we’re doing in AEW. I do love watching wrestling all over the world.”

(Quinn & Cantara)

– Penta El Zero Miedo has also said that he’s ready to work when AEW needs him:

“If they decided to not have us in matches, that’s their thing, but I am ready for the day they need me to go to work with the same energy and enthusiasm I’ve always had.

We will see what happens in future months, but I am still in AEW and I cannot even think after talking to another company because that is not of my involvement.”

(Mas Lucha)

