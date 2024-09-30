Liv Morgan on WWE cutting back on live events, Dump Matsumoto returning to STARDOM

– Hot off the heels of “Queen of Villains” success on Netflix, Dump Matsumoto has announced she will be returning to the ring at STARDOM’s ‘Nagoya Golden Fight 2024’ event in a 12-woman tag match on 10/5!

– Earlier this month, TKO President Mark Shapiro discussed WWE’s plans to cut back on live events (house shows) in 2025. Shapiro stated that the company “doesn’t need to carry these marginally profitable events.”

During an interview with the New York Post, Liv Morgan commented on the matter…

“I’m sad to see them kind of go a little bit because the house shows are so much fun and it’s so, so much more intimate. House shows are truly for the love of the game. House shows are for the love of the art of wrestling, performing, and being with the fans and interacting with fans on a more intimate level. Also for me, I feel like that’s when I got good, having so many reps on these live events in 2017, ’18, ’19. I was doing every single live event. But it helped me get so much better because I was getting all these reps. I’m sad to see that go for the newer guys and girls coming in who aren’t going to be able to have that experience and have (those) reps at live events under (their) belt but it is what it is. Time home is always nice. We spend so much time away from family and friends. It’s nice, but I do love live events.”

