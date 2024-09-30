Layla makes a case for the WWE HOF, WWE selling Dominik toilet paper, Nemeth vs El Hijo Del Vikingo

– Layla says she would love for LayCool to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. If it doesn’t happen she would be ok with that as well. She had a great career and feels her time with Michelle McCool was the highest point of her career. They were a big part of the Diva’s era. The first ever Co Diva’s Champions should make the Hall of Fame because it would be Flawless.

Source: They Made Their Way to the Ring Podcast

– Nic Nemeth vs El Hijo Del Vikingo announced for HOG Salvation…

– WWE is selling…

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

