Matches announced for next week’s Dynamite, Strickland not interested in WWE return
– Announced for AEW’s 5 Year Anniversary …
Britt Baker vs Serena Deeb
Hangman Page vs Juice Robinson
Will Ospreay vs Ricochet for the AEW International Title
AEWDynamite 5th Anniversary
THIS WEDNESDAY | Pittsburgh, PA
LIVE 8/7c | TBS
Hangman Adam Page vs. Juice Robinson
Juice Robinson wants revenge after being attacked by the merciless Adam Page following Hangman's Strap Match on Collision!
September 29, 2024
– Swerve Strickland on if he would go back to WWE:
“Nah, I’m happy building AEW. I’m happy building myself in AEW. AEW has given me something that I don’t think WWE could ever give me.
I’m really proud of that and I wave the flag proudly because Tony Khan didn’t just take a chance on me, he knew what he wanted from me. He put me in the position and said… ‘now grow.’”
(via Breakfast Club)