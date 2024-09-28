Matches announced for next week’s Dynamite, Strickland not interested in WWE return

Sep 28, 2024

– Announced for AEW’s 5 Year Anniversary …

Britt Baker vs Serena Deeb

Hangman Page vs Juice Robinson

Will Ospreay vs Ricochet for the AEW International Title

Swerve Strickland on if he would go back to WWE:

“Nah, I’m happy building AEW. I’m happy building myself in AEW. AEW has given me something that I don’t think WWE could ever give me.

I’m really proud of that and I wave the flag proudly because Tony Khan didn’t just take a chance on me, he knew what he wanted from me. He put me in the position and said… ‘now grow.’”

(via Breakfast Club)

