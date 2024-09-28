Matches announced for next week’s Dynamite, Strickland not interested in WWE return

– Announced for AEW’s 5 Year Anniversary …

Britt Baker vs Serena Deeb

Hangman Page vs Juice Robinson

Will Ospreay vs Ricochet for the AEW International Title

#AEWDynamite 5th Anniversary

THIS WEDNESDAY@Petersen_Events | Pittsburgh, PA

LIVE 8/7c | TBS#HangmanAdamPage vs. #JuiceRobinson

Juice Robinson wants revenge after being attacked by the merciless Adam Page following Hangman's Strap Match on Collision!

️ https://t.co/moGcj9GH2V pic.twitter.com/6FMArA1wdE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 29, 2024

– Swerve Strickland on if he would go back to WWE:

“Nah, I’m happy building AEW. I’m happy building myself in AEW. AEW has given me something that I don’t think WWE could ever give me.

I’m really proud of that and I wave the flag proudly because Tony Khan didn’t just take a chance on me, he knew what he wanted from me. He put me in the position and said… ‘now grow.’”

(via Breakfast Club)

