Darby Allin says there should be no room for complacency in AEW:

“A lot of people need to hear that. We have to wrestle with the sense of urgency. We have to wrestle with the chip on our shoulder. We can’t get complacent. Because if you want to get complacent, get lost. Like, I do not want you in the AEW.

Everybody literally needs to work harder. Once we get a new TV deal, it’s not time to be like, ‘oh yeah let’s celebrate.’ Like, which is fine, I think when someone makes a lot of money, they almost feel like they don’t have to work. They feel like people have the best work ethic when they have nothing, they’re broke, they’re like, living paycheck to paycheck. That’s the work ethic we need to have at all times.”

(via NYPost)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

