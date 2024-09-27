Updates on The Lucha Brothers, Stratton selects the new Four Horsewomen in WWE

– AEW has added one year to Rey Fenix’s contract due to his injuries. As Penta’s contract ends in two months, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This comes after a couple farewell-ish Instagram posts from both of the Lucha Bros. We won’t be seeing the Lucha Brothers in WWE for a while but we may see Penta.

– Tiffany Stratton has made comments on her picks for the new Four Horsewomen in WWE.

“I’m gonna have to go with Roxanne Perez, myself, Lyra Valkyria, and I feel like the fourth one is kinda up in the air right now. Maybe Sol Ruca, maybe Nikkita Lyons when she comes back. I feel I can’t really nail down the fourth one, but I feel those are the two. We have a lot of great talent,” Stratton said.

Stratton is a former NXT Women’s Champion, and current holder of the Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase. Valkyria also a former NXT Women’s Champion as well, while Perez currently holds the gold. Several new stars have definitely risen to the forefront, as for anyone who watches NXT, the new generation has taken over.

Name your Four Horsewoman in the comments and let us know if it is indeed Tiffy’s Time.

Source: Gorilla Position

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

