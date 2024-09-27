Strickland on report that WWE believed AEW paid him above market value, Young Bucks put over Ospreay

– Swerve Strickland (via the Breakfast Club) responds to the report that WWE believed AEW paid him above market value:

“They only complain when a Black person gets paid, I will say that. We shake the foundation of things like that.

‘Oh snap, wait. That’s not what we would pay.’ Then why are you calling me? Why are you asking me? If I’m not your concern then don’t worry about it. Don’t worry about my pockets and our money. We’re good. You have your talent. You made your decision with me two years ago.

No hard feelings from me. I keep it moving and I’m going to figure my way out and I’m going to build myself up.”

– Young Bucks call Will Ospreay the Best Wrestler on the Planet, and they’re not sure if others even come close:

“When we first met Will many years ago, we called him a wrestling prodigy. He was young and inexperienced but so far ahead of everybody else. And it all came so easy to him. We’d whisper to each other about how he was probably going to end up being the best wrestler in the world one day, but how we couldn’t let him know that because we didn’t want that to go to a young man’s developing brain.

We didn’t want to feed his ego. Now, all these years later, and he’s clearly the best in-ring wrestler on the planet. And I’m not sure it’s even close.”

source: interview with Justin Barrasso

