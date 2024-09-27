Ricochet on getting talked to by McMahon for being “too spectacular”
Ricochet was on “Talk is Jericho” recently. He discussed getting talked to by Mr. McMahon for being “too spectacular.”
He stated:
“One time I was wrestling Retribution. It was [Mustafa] Ali, Dijak [T-Bar], Mason Madden, one of the big models. So they were a big group, they used to just beat my ass every week. I went from Hurt Business beating my ass to Retribution beating my ass for like weeks. I did one spot in the match where you know, one guy got a drop kick, ducked one, then one guy got something and do a thing with something — anyways, I still lost the match, but it was like my one spot in the match. I just remember coming to the back and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, it’s great.’ I remember Vince being like, ‘Yo, that was too spectacular. John Cena couldn’t even do that.’ In my head I’m thinking, no, he literally can’t do that, I understand. I agree with you. I’m just so confused and I want to — but I’m the type of person, if I start to say something, Imma say too much. Ask anybody who knows me, I get it from my mom. So I just say okay, what am I gonna do? I’m gonna start an argument with Vince? No.”
Source: Talk is Jericho