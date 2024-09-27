Report: MJF will be in Happy Gilmore 2, and today’s birthdays

– According to Deadline, MJF will be in Happy Gilmore 2.

Since making his acting debut with the release of A24’s The Iron Claw THE IRON CLAW (a film on which he also served as Executive Producer) on Christmas Day 2023, MJF has stayed very busy. He recently wrapped production on the independent comedy The Floaters, starring alongside Seth Green and Aya Cash. He also went on to book and shoot Clark Duke’s sophomore feature film Stranglehold playing one-half of big bad duo alongside Ron Perlman, facing off against Jake Lacy, Ashley Benson, and Justin Long.

