This week’s NXT viewership, Could the Khans lure in Bill Belichick?

– Tony Khan, the son of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, has a really strong relationship with legendary head coach Bill Belichick.

The former Patriots coach has been linked to the Jaguars head coach job amid the struggles with Doug Pederson.

source: Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer.

– The last NXT on USA Network drew 620,000 viewers, down 57,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. The show had a 0.19 rating in 18-49, down 0.02 from the prior week and was #3 on the top 50 cable chart for the night and #9 in all of television.

