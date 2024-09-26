Notes and Thoughts on Mr. McMahon docuseries

I took the plunge, and watched all six episodes of the Mr. McMahon docuseries, a show definitely not recommended for binge watching. However, I jotted down a few items that stuck out to me as the episodes aired. I welcome your feedback on the show.

– Vince McMahon wasn’t sure if his father wanted him to succeed or fail as the new owner of his wrestling federation. When McMahon was successful, his father told him to “f–k them all.” Vince also revealed that the only time his father told him that he loved him was the day before he passed away.

– Tony Atlas said he didn’t think Junior liked Senior.

– In reference to the David Schultz/John Stossel incident, Atlas said he heard Vince say that he wished someone would take care of this guy.

– Vince does address his childhood, which is the only aspect of the entire series that you will feel sorry for him. The person you feel sorry for is Shane, who tried to win his father’s affection. I also felt sorry for Linda.

– McMahon said he is favorite wrestler was Dr. Jerry Graham.

– Dave Meltzer was instrumental in telling the full story, with Vince denying or simply not taking any responsibilities for his actions.

– Vince said he regrets nothing, which speaks volumes.

– Before signing Hulk Hogan, McMahon was considering another charismatic superstar to push as champion, Dusty Rhodes.

– Vince said he never considered turning Hogan heel.

– McMahon stated that Hogan caused him al ot of frustrations and he wanted to choke the Hulkster.

– Vince said Lex Luger was okay. Bruce Pritchard stated that Luger really pissed off McMahon by jumping to WCW.

– Stephanie admitted that the Kliq’s MSG “curtain call” was partially cool.

– Vince called ECW “usual.”

– Steve Austin doesn’t believe in CTE?

– Several interviewed considered Vince a fatherly figure. Undertaker said he would take a bullet for McMahon.

– In the sixth episode, Pritchard had seen the previous episodes and said the docuseries isn’t balanced at all.

– They did talk about the grueling road schedule of the 1980’s, with Bob Costas insisting that the wrestlers were exploited. If wrestlers were hurt, they would still wrestle, as they wouldn’t be paid. Costas said there was a time he wasn’t comfortable be associated with wrestling.

– It was said Hogan ratted out Jesse Ventura when he tried to start an union.

– Hogan called Wrestlemania 2 a disaster.

– Stephanie believes her dad doesn’t get the credit he deserves for Hogan’s success.

– They interviewed columnist Phil Mushnick, a boisterous critic of professional wrestling, and called McMahon a dirt bag. He also admitted he was an FBI informant.

– They did discuss the ring boys scandal, with Mushnick calling it a pedophilia ring.

– Tony Atlas did say Pat Patterson would grab his “pecker” in the locker room.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

