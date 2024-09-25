Young Buck misses AEW/NXT competition, Tony Khan on backstage problems

– While speaking on WFAN Daily, AEW President Tony Khan talked about these backstage problems.

“I think that it’s important to remember that every situation is its own unique thing, and that’s true in sports, and teams change, relationships change,” Khan said. “I’ve had a lot of great relationships with wrestlers and players in sports that have changed, whether people still play for your team or not doesn’t mean that you don’t still like them. That’s the most important nuanced thing to remember whether it’s wrestling, or football or entertainment or any walk of life, because we’re all professionals.”

– Nick Jackson (Via SI) says he misses NXT and AEW competing on Wednesdays.

“Competition breeds excellence. One thing I actually kind of miss is when we’d battle it out weekly on Wednesday nights. It was exciting, seeing who would have the better night. It makes you feel more alive.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

