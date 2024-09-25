Tony Atlas makes an allegation against Pat Patterson

Bruce Prichard didn’t believe the accusations made against Pat Patterson, right after Tony Atlas said he would grab his “pecker”:

Bruce Prichard: “In regards to the allegations made against Pat, nothing has ever been substantiated, and I just don’t believe them. None of it rings true. the others? No comment.”

Tony Atlas: “We all knew Pat was doing this stuff. I didn’t like Pat because he kept grabbing my pecker in the locker room.” [interviewer] He what? “He would grab my pecker.” [interviewer] Did you guys complain? “To who? He’s the booker. He’s the number two guy in the office. To whom? [interviewer] Vince. [laughs] “You know nothing about the wrestling business, don’t ya? You either take it, or you’re going home. Who are you going to complain to?” [interviewer] Vince. “For what? To get fired? He needed Pat more than he needed me.”

Source: Netflix’s “Mr. McMahon”

