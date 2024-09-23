Tony Khan 100% confident on Warner Bros. Discovery deal, talks streaming on Max

Appearing on WFAN Daily with Sam Licata, AEW President Tony Khan said that he’s 100% confident that AEW television will remain on Warner Bros. Discovery properties TNT and TBS for the foreseeable future.

It’s the second time that Khan made that statement, suggesting that the AEW media rights deal with WBD has been concluded and it’s just a matter of time till the announcement is made.

Asked about pay-per-views streaming on Max, the company’s streaming service, Khan said that since they’re sunsetting The Bleacher Report, they will have their PPVs available on other apps as well.

“You can get the pay-per-views other places for now but we’re working on some exciting announcements on where to get those and what’s to come with Max but I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, I can promise you, I’m 100% confident that you’re going to have AEW on TBS and TNT for a long time to come,” Khan said.

Pay-per-views are not the only thing that Khan is eyeing on Max but stopped short of what plans they have until the official announcement comes.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

