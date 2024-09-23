Ryback says Triple H may have had a relationship with a former WWE performer

Ryback claims that Triple H may have allegedly had a secret relationship with Kaitlyn

“I have it on close accord from people that came and told me with things that were directly involved with her that something went down between her and Hunter. Then she leaves the company almost immediately after. Do you think that’s a coincidence?”

People cheat on their spouses. I’m not…whatever people do in their lives is their business, right?”

(Ryback via The Ryback Show)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

