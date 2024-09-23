Rikishi says WWE superstar being pushed too fast, Mark Henry ready for “Tiffy Time”

– Rikishi (via Off The Top w/Rikishi Fatu) believes that Jacob Fatu is being pushed too fast in WWE:

“I think Jacob’s being pushed too fast, when you go to Cody, where do you go from there, Cody is the guy right now, I’ve said this before, let Jacob rampage through the whole roster, give him a couple of those enhancement matches to build, he don’t need but 3 minutes to…again we’ve seen Jacob however long he’s been out a couple months or whatever, but is there anything different, you can only do so much on a run in.”

– While speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry made it clear that he believes that WWE should make Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton a World Champion soon.

He said: “Tiffy Time should happen soon. And it don’t have to happen at a pay-per-view. Like, she is well-off enough connected and has a balance with the wrestling universe enough to have a say-so. And if you wait too long, people gonna lose interest. And you can only have the briefcase for so long anyway. So, you gonna have to use it or lose it. So, might as well get to work.”

