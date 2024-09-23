Notes on Mick Foley, Matt Hardy, Kamille, AJ Styles, and Primo and Epico

– Happy 50th birthday to Matt Hardy!

– At some point, Mick Foley had re-signed a Legends Deal with WWE, reports Fightful. Foley is rarely featured on programming, but will still be included on merchandise, video games, action figures, per the terms of the deal.

– WWE star AJ Styles and AEW star Kamille at a softball game raising money for veterans.

– Primo and Epico making their NWA Powerrr debut on October 5th-6th

