Jordynne Grace to star in an independent film, Cody Rhodes attends his high school reunion

Sep 23, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: TNA

Jordynne Grace will star in a project directed by British independent wrestling star Charles Crowley. Grace shared a photo with Crowley, writing:

“Flew to the UK to be in a Until next time ‍”

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has shared a photo of his old high school ID card

