Bryan Danielson and Tony Khan notes

– Bryan Alvarez claims that Tony Khan has started telling people: “There’s no such thing as long-term booking anymore, it’s week to week”

– AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson Says He Doesn’t Sleep With His Championship Belt

Seeing new champions pose with their newly won belts has always been a trend. However, Danielson prefers to not bring his championship to the bed due to fear of sleeping in the couch.

Speaking to Justin Barraso, Danielson humorously said the following, “I don’t need to sleep with it, I’d much rather be sleeping with my wife. Can you imagine if this big, heavy championship was between us? She’d make me go sleep on the couch.”

Source: Undisputed

