Saturday Night’s Main Event ticket sales strong, Sheamus signed WWE multi-year deal, more

– This year’s Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on December 14th at the Nassau Veterens Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. According to WrestleTix, WWE has already sold 7,254 tickets for the event which only leaves 824 tickets remaining.

– On a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, a fan asked TNA legend Matt Morgan if he would be open to returning for a spot in a Royal Rumble match under Triple H’s leadership. He said “Is it a one-off? Okay, if it’s a one-off, probably yeah. I have no desire to wrestle wrestle, hell no!”

– The new contract recently signed by WWE star Sheamus to keep him with the company is reportedly a five-year deal:

Sheamus has signed a new five-year deal. As noted a few weeks ago, WWE had started to work on at least 15 new deals for talent whose contracts would be up over the next several months

(source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

