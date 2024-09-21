Mina Shirakawa: “This is already a gamble”

– Mina Shirakawa has been popping up on AEW TV a lot as of late, and she says she came over to gamble on herself. Shirakawa is set to appear at AEW Grand Slam Dynamite after Mariah May asked her to come so she could celebrate her AEW Women’s World Championship win at last. The STARDOM star spoke with Proresu Today for a new interview and talked about coming to perform for AEW, noting that she had a gut feeling when she was given the offer to come over.

“This is already a gamble,” Shirakawa said (per Fightful). “It is a gamble to make myself shine. I’m not getting any younger, so I’m always thinking about what I need to do to make my way up in the limited time I have. If I refuse the offer, there may not be another one. I had a gut feeling and decided to go.”

She continued, “However, the offer from AEW was simply that they wanted me to come for one month, and that was it. There was nothing specific about which matches I was going to participate in or how many matches I was going to play. There was even a possibility that no matches would be scheduled. We didn’t know until we got there.”

Shirakawa previously appeared for AEW in the lead-up to this year’s Forbidden Door, where she battled Toni Storm for the Women’s World Championship.

Love me in red❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/MXkAaG9ABx — 白川未奈 Mina Shirakawa (@MinaShirakawa) September 20, 2024

