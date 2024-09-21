Alexa Bliss posts IG story, Springfield declared AEW day, Khan on working with WWE

Sep 21, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Tony Khan (via MaggieandPerl) was (once again) asked if we will ever see a joint WWE and AEW show:

“I can’t say ever I mean anything could happen at some point, so it’s hard to say. What’s the timeline? In the next 100 years, quite possibly who knows.”

– Springfield Mayor Dominic J Sarno declared, today, September 21st, as All Elite Wrestling Day.

Alexa Bliss posted:

