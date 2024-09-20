Updates on the AEW/WBD deal, Lucha Bros

– Tony Khan provides an update on the upcoming WBD deal:

“There’s a lot of reports and rumors, but I have not confirmed, and Warner Brothers has not confirmed anything officially. But it’s an exciting time for AEW and Warner Brothers Discovery, who are also here in New York City, and the great people David Zaslav, Bruce Campbell, and all the great people at Warner Brothers Discovery have been so great to us, and I think we have a really exciting future there. I can say with 100% certainty that AEW, TBS, and TNT are here to stay for a long time, and that means a lot to me because you know we’ve been talking about all this wrestling history, and AEW wrestling history in a big part of AEW from the very beginning is bringing wrestling back to TNT and TBS.”

Source: Busted Open Radio

– Mike Johnson is reporting the Lucha Bros are still under AEW deals as of today, so they couldn’t have signed anywhere else.

There is an expectation that when their deals expire, they are WWE-bound but as of today, legally, they could not have signed with anyone else.

