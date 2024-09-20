Update on Miro requesting his release, Khan puts over Mercedes, Omega update

– In a recent interview Tony Khan said that Mercedes Mone is good for AEW and is one of the most talented professional wrestlers he has ever seen.

Source: Going Ringside

– Per Fightful Select, Miro has reportedly asked for his release from AEW. This follows several years of reported creative disagreements that kept stalling Miro’s run in the company.

Disagreements involved his pitches to work with Jon Moxley being turned down and there were internal plans for Miro to be a part of the All In Casino Gauntlet match, which fell through.

– Kenny Omega says he is not medically cleared to return to the ring.

Joe’s gonna kill you – but hopefully not me – I’m not medically cleared!#RGGSummit2024 @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/JZfElyqwC6 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) September 20, 2024

