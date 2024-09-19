Jeff Hardy pays tribute to Bray Wyatt, Smackdown getting an extra hour, Happy birthday Eva Maria
– After RAW moves over to Netflix in January of 2025, USA Network will give SmackDown an extra hour of TV, via @WrestleVotes.
– At the recent TNA television tapings, Jeff Hardy wore Fiend facepaint, as tribute to the late, great Bray Wyatt.
jeff hardy with fiend face paint at tonight’s #TNAiMPACT tapings pic.twitter.com/oxEy3Fw8CG
— isaiahs (@lilkayfabe) September 15, 2024
– Happy 40th Birthday to Eva Marie.