Jeff Hardy pays tribute to Bray Wyatt, Smackdown getting an extra hour, Happy birthday Eva Maria

– After RAW moves over to Netflix in January of 2025, USA Network will give SmackDown an extra hour of TV, via @WrestleVotes.

– At the recent TNA television tapings, Jeff Hardy wore Fiend facepaint, as tribute to the late, great Bray Wyatt.

jeff hardy with fiend face paint at tonight’s #TNAiMPACT tapings pic.twitter.com/oxEy3Fw8CG — isaiahs (@lilkayfabe) September 15, 2024

– Happy 40th Birthday to Eva Marie.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

