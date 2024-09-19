Jeff Hardy pays tribute to Bray Wyatt, Smackdown getting an extra hour, Happy birthday Eva Maria

Sep 19, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– After RAW moves over to Netflix in January of 2025, USA Network will give SmackDown an extra hour of TV, via @WrestleVotes.

– At the recent TNA television tapings, Jeff Hardy wore Fiend facepaint, as tribute to the late, great Bray Wyatt.

– Happy 40th Birthday to Eva Marie.

