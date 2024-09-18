WWE News and Notes

– WWE has been strategizing the right time to introduce Hikuleo. Meltzer reported that while Hikuleo has been under contract with WWE for a while, the company is waiting for the perfect moment to unveil him. There’s speculation that Survivor Series could be that moment, with Hikuleo potentially joining his brothers in The Bloodline.

– PWInsider is reporting that WWE is looking to sign Nia Jax, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley to long term contract extensions.

– CM Punk to be special referee for Trick Williams vs Ethan Page NXT Championship match on October 1st.

– Fraxiom vs A Town Down Under set for October 8th…

CAN'T. WAIT. @WWEFrazer & @Axiom_WWE will put their tag team titles on the line against A-Town Down Under on October 8th in St. Louis! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/RoPuo24sJY — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 18, 2024

