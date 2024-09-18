WWE News and Notes

Sep 18, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE has been strategizing the right time to introduce Hikuleo. Meltzer reported that while Hikuleo has been under contract with WWE for a while, the company is waiting for the perfect moment to unveil him. There’s speculation that Survivor Series could be that moment, with Hikuleo potentially joining his brothers in The Bloodline.

– PWInsider is reporting that WWE is looking to sign Nia Jax, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley to long term contract extensions.

CM Punk to be special referee for Trick Williams vs Ethan Page NXT Championship match on October 1st.

– Fraxiom vs A Town Down Under set for October 8th…

