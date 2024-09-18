Sexxy Red returns for October 8 episode of NXT

WWE is already advertising things for the October 8 episode of NXT which will take place from Chesterfield, Missouri.

The episode was originally set to take place from St. Louis at the Enterprise Center but slow ticket sales forced a move to a much smaller location at The Factory at The District.

14-time world champion Randy Orton will be in action, his first match on NXT, and will take on Je’Von Evans. During NXT last night, Evans requested a match for this night from NXT General Manager Ava, who said she’ll think about it.

Later in the show, Orton posted on X, “Hey Je’Von – Want to know who your opponent is? See you in St. Louis on October 8th kid.”

The NXT Tag Team titles will also be on the line with Nathan Frazer and Axiom defending them against two former NXT alumni in the form of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

Also, NXT favorite and artist Sexxy Red will return to the show although her participation was not explained yet. Red already had several memorable on-screen appearances on NXT.

This broadcast will go head-to-head with AEW’s Title Tuesday episode of Dynamite.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

