Notes on Jim Cornette, Dante Martin, Lio Rush, and Smackdown’s viewership

– Dante Martin and Lio Rush have been announced for the RevPro British J Cup.

Entrant #8 for Saturday September 28th's British J Cup is DANTE MARTIN ️https://t.co/dk9Mt5cyFn pic.twitter.com/SXImmFAztF — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) September 17, 2024

– Happy birthday to…

Happy No. 63 to the inimitable Jim Cornette! pic.twitter.com/DXLQUyWnLv — Mike Mooneyham (@ByMikeMooneyham) September 17, 2024

– The Smackdown premiere on USA Network drew 1,723,000 viewers this past Friday, down 47,000 viewers from their last broadcast on FOX. The show had a 0.55 rating in 18-49, up a decent 0.10 from the previous week. Smackdown was #1 on cable for the night and #2 in all of television for the night behind the College Football broadcast on FOX which did a 0.60. (Ratings credit: Programming Insider, Colin Vassallo)

