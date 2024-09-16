Logan Paul introduces a new product, WWE has no plans for AJ Styles

– Mr Beast, Logan Paul & KSI have partnered up to release Lunchly a direct competitor to Lunchables.

MrBeast, KSI, and Logan Paul are releasing ‘Lunchly’, a Lunchables competitor It will feature Prime, Feastables chocolate, and a variation of food pic.twitter.com/bf5vWiM2wa — Dexerto (@Dexerto) September 16, 2024

– On the Sean Ross Sapp Q&A, Sapp revealed AJ Styles is not injured and is just not being used on TV right now. He was featured on WWE’s most recent European tour.

