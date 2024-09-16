Backstage opinion of Logan Paul differs

After Logan Paul’s back-and-forth with Kevin Nash, former WWE host Matt Camp says he heard from a veteran who “couldn’t stand” working with Logan Paul because of “how he treated people”, but others don’t necessarily share the same opinion:

“It does feel like he (Nash) heard some things about Logan that pissed him off, that maybe Logan has some kind of reputation. I’ve heard good, I’ve heard bad. I heard from a long-time veteran who couldn’t stand working with Logan Paul. Didn’t like how he treated people.

“I never saw it myself. Any time I worked with him, in interview settings or whatever, he got it. He cursed a lot, he cursed more than he was supposed to on Bump episodes or whatever, but I thought he handled himself well.

“I think there are some (current wrestlers) that will look at working with Logan Paul as, ‘Hey, that’s a nice spotlight, I know the company’s gonna give this time. Maybe I wouldn’t get this time, wouldn’t get this spotlight, if I wasn’t in here with Logan Paul’. And some people might go, ‘I gotta carry this guy to this’. I think it depends on the person.

“I don’t think you’re gonna hear any current talent say anything negative about Logan Paul. His logo is in the middle of that ring. That’s paying bills.

“I will say, I believe he loves it. I believes he is in on it. I believe he wants to learn more. I don’t think his enthusiasm is fake. I think he knows, ‘Hey, I can do this, I’m pretty good at this’.

“I don’t know if he’s like, ‘Hey, I wanna do more’, or the company’s saying, ‘Ehh, we only need so much out of you’. That could be part of it too. But I don’t think he coasts. I don’t think he just skates by. I think the effort that he puts in is what it needs to be, to be what they want.

“If Kevin Nash doesn’t like the fact that he can’t call it in the ring and Kevin Nash doesn’t like the fact that he’s not on the road – I think that is the reality of the state of the business.”

(The Wrestling Matt)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

