Notes on Chris Jericho, Randy Orton, Motor City Machine Guns, and more

– The Lucha Bros will be main roster-bound upon their arrival in WWE. However, there is no timeline on when Pénta and Fénix will arrive in the company. (PWN)

– PW Nexus reports that WWE is still finalizing logos and merchandise designs for the Motor City Machine Guns as they prepare for their debut. Fans can expect a fresh look, as the duo will not be using their iconic TNA theme music. Instead, WWE’s in-house music team, Def Rebel, has already crafted a new theme specifically for Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, signaling a complete rebranding for their WWE run.

– Regarding MGK speaking out on Impaulsive claiming he had choice words for Randy Orton at SummerSlam –– No footage that anyone has seen corroborated these accounts. Anyone who asked Orton about the situation were just told it outright didn’t happen, according to Fightful.

– Mistico defeated Chris Jericho in a 2 out of 3 falls match in the main event at last night’s CMLL anniversary event.

Chris Jericho returns to #CMLL after all these years to face Místico in the main event of #91AniversarioCMLL where Jericho showed his moves like when he was corazón de león but couldn't handle La Mística and Místico pick up the win pic.twitter.com/fqThIObGaz — ERD Wrestling (@ERD_Wrestling) September 14, 2024

