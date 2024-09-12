Wrestling community remembers Micah Taylor

As previously noted, former WWE developmental talent Micah Taylor passed away yesterday at age 47.

I’m at a loss. Micah Taylor was my friend. So many mocap days and nights. Hawaiian BBQ. Brothering in small towns. THANK YOU. For your service to our country and for the good times. For all of the memories. My heart goes out to the family and all Micah touched. Rest well. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9wkeYS6uQD — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) September 12, 2024

It is with great sadness that the CAC announces the passing of Micah Taylor, a 21-year veteran of the sport, at the age of 47. Micah was a highly respected and much-loved member of the wrestling business.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/sa41o6IGkr — Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) September 12, 2024

Oh man….one of my wrestling brothers I helped train Micah Taylor has passed away. Was so proud of him. Heartfelt thoughts , prayers, and condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/nlTSYEH16b — (Papa Stro Maestro) Rob Kellum (@thestro) September 12, 2024

I am in total shock and filled with total sadness on this news. Rest peacefully Micah Taylor @Micahtaylor01 . We were Tag Team partners in OVW, we had our first “shot at the big time” together on WWE Velocity & a fun fued in GCW in Phenix City, Alabama. https://t.co/OehTxl1zNx — Vik Dalishus (@ThenowVik) September 12, 2024

Rest in Peace Micah Taylor ❤️ Your generosity and love single handedly kept me afloat when I was lost. You taught me how to show grace and give people second chances. You helped me learn to let things go. I Love you so much pic.twitter.com/X98YI9BtTb — Lord Bengston (@DarianBengston) September 12, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

