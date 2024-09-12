Former WWE development wrestler passes away
Billy Silverman wrote on Facebook:
Prayers and Godspeed to the friends and family of Micah Taylor who has sadly passed away!
Taylor was in the WWE’s developmental system from 2003 to 2007. Taylor’s X page notes “micah taylor who has wrestled for WWE and many indies across the US and Japan, Korea , England and now Nigeria.”
Taylor was married to another former WWE developer wrestler, “The Island Girl” Tracy Taylor.
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) September 12, 2024