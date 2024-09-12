Former WWE development wrestler passes away

Sep 12, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Billy Silverman wrote on Facebook:

Prayers and Godspeed to the friends and family of Micah Taylor who has sadly passed away!

Taylor was in the WWE’s developmental system from 2003 to 2007. Taylor’s X page notes “micah taylor who has wrestled for WWE and many indies across the US and Japan, Korea , England and now Nigeria.”

Taylor was married to another former WWE developer wrestler, “The Island Girl” Tracy Taylor.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Irma Aguilar

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal