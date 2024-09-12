Darby Allin not getting AEW World title shot at Grand Slam, gets Moxley instead

Darby Allin will no longer be wrestling for the AEW World title at the Dynamite: Grand Slam episode later this month and instead, he will be facing Jon Moxley.

On Dynamite last night, Moxley said that Danielson won’t be able to defend his title on the show following the BCC attack on Saturday at All Out. Allin won the right to a title shot after winning the Royal Rampage battle Royale in July.

Moxley has been calling out Allin for the past two weeks and the daredevil showed up last night, confronting the former AEW World champion in the ring.

Unfortunately for Allin, it was later revealed that Bryan Danielson is indeed wrestling at Grand Slam, just not against him!

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

