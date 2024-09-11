Sonjay Dutt and Raquel Rodriguez updates

Sep 11, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Sonjay Dutt on the road of recovery…

– According to a report from PWInsider Elite, WWE creative are now coming up with pitches for the return of Raquel Rodriguez. Rodriguez has been out of action for the majority of 2024 due to suffering from mass cell activation syndrome. Her last match for the company was a victory over Chelsea Green on the Raw after Elimination Chamber back in February.

