Sonjay Dutt and Raquel Rodriguez updates

– Sonjay Dutt on the road of recovery…

After dealing with a myriad of shoulder issues for the better part of the last 2 decades, I started my journey to get fixed. Last wk, I underwent surgery, receiving a reverse total shoulder replacement. Been extremely taxing mentally/physically, but I’m so excited for my future! — SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) September 10, 2024

– According to a report from PWInsider Elite, WWE creative are now coming up with pitches for the return of Raquel Rodriguez. Rodriguez has been out of action for the majority of 2024 due to suffering from mass cell activation syndrome. Her last match for the company was a victory over Chelsea Green on the Raw after Elimination Chamber back in February.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

