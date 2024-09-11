Matt Hardy on a potential return to WWE with Jeff, Josh Alexander’s TNA contract update

– While speaking during the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy recently shared his thoughts on The Hardys’ current run in TNA and the possibility of returning to either AEW or WWE. He expressed that both he and Jeff Hardy are very happy with how things are going in TNA, and they are excited about their plans for the rest of the year. We are both very, very happy. We’re extremely happy with how TNA is going right now. We’re going to be continuing this for a while. We just actually talked about some creative stuff going through the end of this year right now. That’s very exciting. We did what we have. As far as going to WWE or AEW, it’s a never say never scenario in my world. In the extreme life of Matt Hardy, it’s a never say never. You never rule anything out. You never close any doors on anything. You do your best, you keep your chin up, you keep moving forward and try to speak as honestly and as transparently as possible. It’s one of those things. If we ended up back in AEW to do something, yea, we wouldn’t be opposed to that, especially if it is something that sounded really, really good that we were very intrigued by. With WWE, there’s still been some ongoing conversation with WWE, so yea, anything can happen in the extreme life of Matt Hardy.

– Josh Alexander was asked about his upcoming contract expiration.

“I can’t say I want to leave TNA. It’s just, I have never hit free agency. I have never been the belle of the ball. I’ve never seen what offers are out there from other companies. I signed my first contract with iMPACT Wrestling nearly six years ago. I re-signed three years ago. Now, that one is coming up. I think I’d be doing myself and my family a disservice by not seeing what’s out there. If there is something out there that gets me really excited, it’s all about what makes me happy at the end of the day.”

(Mekz of WrestleManiac UK)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

