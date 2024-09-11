Knockouts match set for Victory Road, interest Liv Morgan tweet, match added for Dynamite

– After what happened last night, Jordynne Grace will defend the TNA Knockouts World Championship against NXT’s Wendy Choo at Victory Road this Friday.

– Add to tonight’s card:

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TOMORROW NIGHT

Lexington, KY

LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS TNT Championship@boy_myth_legend vs Lio Rush There’s no rest for #TheScapegoat after his hard hitting match at #AEWAllOut vs Bryan Danielson, he defends his TNT Title vs @IAmLioRush TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/97eM88E6J4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 11, 2024

– Liv Morgan via X:

Just a reminder…. I ended Rhea Ripleys undefeated streak & I single handedly retired Becky Lynch. I am the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time. https://t.co/bewXcPD7Bo — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 10, 2024

