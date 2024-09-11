Knockouts match set for Victory Road, interest Liv Morgan tweet, match added for Dynamite
– After what happened last night, Jordynne Grace will defend the TNA Knockouts World Championship against NXT’s Wendy Choo at Victory Road this Friday.
– Add to tonight’s card:
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TOMORROW NIGHT
Lexington, KY
LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS
TNT Championship@boy_myth_legend vs Lio Rush
There’s no rest for #TheScapegoat after his hard hitting match at #AEWAllOut vs Bryan Danielson, he defends his TNT Title vs @IAmLioRush TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/97eM88E6J4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 11, 2024
– Liv Morgan via X:
Just a reminder…. I ended Rhea Ripleys undefeated streak & I single handedly retired Becky Lynch.
I am the greatest Women’s World Champion of all time. https://t.co/bewXcPD7Bo
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 10, 2024