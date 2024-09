Update on Kiana James being removed from the WWE active roster

It looks like a new member of the WWE Raw roster won’t be seen for the rest of 2024.

Kiana James is listed on the misc. section of the internal WWE roster.

She is, in fact, on the sidelines right now.

PWInsider is reporting that James is dealing with a leg injury that has her on the sidelines from WWE right now.

The current belief is that she will remain out of action for “upwards of six months.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email