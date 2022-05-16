Kayla Klink
Real name: Kayla Inlay Klink
Height: ???
Weight: ???
Date of birth: ???
From: Sioux City, Iowa
Pro debut: September 2021
Trained by: Flatbacks Wrestling School
Finishing move: ???
Biography
– Klink began her career as Xtina Kay
– Kay wrestled her first professional match on September 11, 2021, losing to The Bunny on AEW Dark
– In early 2022, Kay signed with WWE and joined the NXT roster
– Klink (as Kayla Inlay) debuted for NXT on February 1, 2022, losing to Sarray
– In March 2022, Klink became Kiana James