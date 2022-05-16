Kayla Klink

Real name: Kayla Inlay Klink

Height: ???

Weight: ???

Date of birth: ???

From: Sioux City, Iowa

Pro debut: September 2021

Trained by: Flatbacks Wrestling School

Finishing move: ???

Biography

– Klink began her career as Xtina Kay

– Kay wrestled her first professional match on September 11, 2021, losing to The Bunny on AEW Dark

– In early 2022, Kay signed with WWE and joined the NXT roster

– Klink (as Kayla Inlay) debuted for NXT on February 1, 2022, losing to Sarray

– In March 2022, Klink became Kiana James