Logan Paul responds to Kevin Nash’s comments, AEW/Fox speculation

– Logan Paul responds to Kevin Nash’s comments earlier today in new social media post:

“I got people messaging me, they’re like ‘Kevin Nash is talking sh!t about you’, I said ‘damn, who’s Kevin Nash?’, and I mean that I’m unfamiliar with this guy — F*ck me?…f*ck you.”

– There is speculation in the TV world and within AEW that AEW and Fox have had talks, although that isn’t confirmed.

AEW is still expected to reach a deal with WBD, but it would appear exclusivity might not be happening.

(Source: Fightful)

