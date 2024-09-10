Logan Paul responds to Kevin Nash’s comments, AEW/Fox speculation
– Logan Paul responds to Kevin Nash’s comments earlier today in new social media post:
“I got people messaging me, they’re like ‘Kevin Nash is talking sh!t about you’, I said ‘damn, who’s Kevin Nash?’, and I mean that I’m unfamiliar with this guy — F*ck me?…f*ck you.”
– There is speculation in the TV world and within AEW that AEW and Fox have had talks, although that isn’t confirmed.
AEW is still expected to reach a deal with WBD, but it would appear exclusivity might not be happening.
(Source: Fightful)